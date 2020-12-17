 Skip to main content
Alan Wilson joins group asking Congress to protect federal judges
Alan Wilson joins group asking Congress to protect federal judges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a bipartisan group of state attorneys general asking Congress to pass legislation aimed at protecting the safety of federal judges and their families.

Wilson is one of 51 state attorneys general to sign on to a letter co-written by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. 

The letter addressed to the Senate and House Judiciary Committees asks Congress to pass the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act or similar legislation.

Anderl, 20, was the son of Judge Esther Salas of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He was killed on July 19 when an attorney who had appeared in a case before Judge Salas — the letter describes him as “deranged” — appeared at her home and shot both Daniel and Judge Salas’ husband. The judge’s husband was critically wounded but survived.

The bill would protect the confidentiality of personal identifying information of members of the federal judiciary in public records, and limit the distribution of that information online and by data brokers.

S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee but has indicated that he plans to return the chairmanship of the committee to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley if the Republicans retain the Senate in the next Congress. If the Republicans do not retain the Senate, the next chair would be a Democrat. 

“An independent judiciary, free from threat or coercion, is essential to our democracy,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Judges have a very difficult job and their rulings can trigger strong emotions that can lead some people to violence, as we’ve seen, unfortunately. For these judges who uphold the rule of law, we need to make sure the law does everything possible to protect them and their families.”

The letter calls passage of the act an “urgent” matter in light of attacks and increasing threats against members of the federal judiciary, and notes that the legislation has bipartisan support in both houses of Congress.

The letter says that incidents, inappropriate communications and threats against federal judges and others protected by the U.S. Marshals Service have been steadily climbing in recent years, as evidenced by a spike in such incidents from 2,357 in 2016 to 4,449 in 2019.

Four federal judges have been murdered since 1979,  District Judge John Wood, District Judge Richard Daronco, Circuit Judge Robert Vance and District Judge John Roll. In addition, two family members of District Judge Joan Lefkow were killed in an attack on her home in 2005.

