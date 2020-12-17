Alan Wilson joins group asking Congress to protect federal judges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a bipartisan group of state attorneys general asking Congress to pass legislation aimed at protecting the safety of federal judges and their families.

Wilson is one of 51 state attorneys general to sign on to a letter co-written by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The letter addressed to the Senate and House Judiciary Committees asks Congress to pass the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act or similar legislation.

Anderl, 20, was the son of Judge Esther Salas of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He was killed on July 19 when an attorney who had appeared in a case before Judge Salas — the letter describes him as “deranged” — appeared at her home and shot both Daniel and Judge Salas’ husband. The judge’s husband was critically wounded but survived.

The bill would protect the confidentiality of personal identifying information of members of the federal judiciary in public records, and limit the distribution of that information online and by data brokers.