Alan Wilson joins letter arguing against 'court packing'

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson continues to challenge the potential plans of President Joe Biden's administration.

Wilson was one of 19 states attorneys general to sign onto a letter written by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody voicing concerns about and arguing against what they see are steps by the Biden administration and members of Congress to "pack" the Supreme Court by adding more members to it.

The other states to sign on to the letter were Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. The letter was sent to Biden and the leadership of both houses of Congress.

On April 9, Biden signed an executive order creating a commission to provide an analysis of the arguments for and against reforming the nine-member Supreme Court. Six days later, Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson Jr. introduced a bill to expand the number of associate justices on the court from eight to 12. The bill has 12 co-sponsors.

The Democrats have argued that efforts to expand the court would "unpack" the court by negating the six to three conservative majority in the court after Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed just before the 2020 election.