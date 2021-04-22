Alan Wilson joins letter arguing against 'court packing'

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson continues to challenge the potential plans of President Joe Biden's administration.
Wilson was one of 19 states attorneys general to sign onto a letter written by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody voicing concerns about and arguing against what they see are steps by the Biden administration and members of Congress to "pack" the Supreme Court by adding more members to it.
The other states to sign on to the letter were Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. The letter was sent to Biden and the leadership of both houses of Congress.
On April 9, Biden signed an executive order creating a commission to provide an analysis of the arguments for and against reforming the nine-member Supreme Court. Six days later, Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson Jr. introduced a bill to expand the number of associate justices on the court from eight to 12. The bill has 12 co-sponsors.
The Democrats have argued that efforts to expand the court would "unpack" the court by negating the six to three conservative majority in the court after Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed just before the 2020 election.
“Packing the Supreme Court for political purposes goes against one of the main principles of our republic—judicial independence," Wilson said. "When Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the Supreme Court in 1937, the majority of the public was against it and even Supreme Court justices went public opposing it. Now, Justices [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg and [Stephen] Breyer recently condemned this scheme to pack the Court as something that would undermine the Court, its stability, and its legitimacy.”
Roosevelt won 523 of the 531 possible Electoral College votes in 1936 and immediately began efforts to expand the number of justices on the court. The plan called for him to be able to appoint up to six additional members of the court for each member of the court that was over 70 and hadn't retired to allow for the court to declare some of his New Deal programs constitutional.
Moody argues in the letter that the recently filed bill signals an effort from the Democrats to grab political power, jeopardizing the independence of the judiciary and, ultimately undermining the integrity of the government.
“Indeed, given the filing of the bill six days after the president announced his Executive Order regarding the Supreme Court, it is clear that the Commission on the Supreme Court is nothing but a coordinated attempt to justify a naked political power grab by the leaders of Congress and the president," Moody said. "We believe that such actions will seriously undermine our constitutional system, the public’s confidence in our courts, and the rule of law. We oppose passage of such a measure.”
Wilson was one of four lead authors on a letter that argued that statehood for Washington, D.C. is unconstitutional. He has also signed a letter arguing that some of Biden's earliest executive orders are unconstitutional.