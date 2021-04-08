Alan Wilson leading fight against bill that would nullify South Carolina's right-to-work law

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is leading the fight against a congressional bill considered to be pro-union.

Wilson, a Republican who has served as the state's attorney general since 2010, is the lead author of a 14-state letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), ranking Republican on the committee. The letter was written in response to the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021, also known as the PRO Act.

The other states represented in the letter are Nebraska, Georgia, Florida. Idaho, West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Kansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri and Utah.

That act passed the House March 9 on a largely partisan vote — all but one Democrat voted in favor of the bill and all but five Republican voted against — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn voted with the Democrats in favor of the bill and Tom Rice voted against the bill. It has been referred to the Senate committee chaired by Murray.