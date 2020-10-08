Alan Wilson reaches settlement with former MUSC Florence owners over 2014 data breach

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has obtained a judgment against the company that previously owned MUSC Health Florence Medical Center over a July 2014 data breach.

Wilson's office announced that it and the offices of attorneys general in 27 other states obtained a judgment in a settlement agreement with CHS/Community Health Systems and its subsidiary, CHSPSC LLC.

Other states participating in this settlement include Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia.

In July 2014, Community Health Systems confirmed that it was the target of an external criminal cyber attack in April and June of 2014. At the time, it owned, leased, or operated 206 affiliated hospitals nationwide including four in South Carolina. Those hospitals included facilities in Florence and Marion. The company sold those four hospitals to MUSC in 2018 for $154 million.