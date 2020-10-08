 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alan Wilson reaches settlement with former MUSC Florence owners over 2014 data breach
0 comments

Alan Wilson reaches settlement with former MUSC Florence owners over 2014 data breach

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. —  South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has obtained a judgment against the company that previously owned MUSC Health Florence Medical Center over a July 2014 data breach. 

Wilson's office announced that it and the offices of attorneys general in 27 other states obtained a judgment in a settlement agreement with CHS/Community Health Systems and its subsidiary, CHSPSC LLC. 

Other states participating in this settlement include Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia.

In July 2014, Community Health Systems confirmed that it was the target of an external criminal cyber attack in April and June of 2014. At the time, it owned, leased, or operated 206 affiliated hospitals nationwide including four in South Carolina. Those hospitals included facilities in Florence and Marion. The company sold those four hospitals to MUSC in 2018 for $154 million. 

“Privacy data breaches have been on the rise for years now, and we are challenged with balancing business interests as well as those of our South Carolina consumers,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our office feels this is a fair settlement with procedures put in place to hopefully deter, or at least minimize, future data breach incidences that impact our state.”

The judgment requires a $5 million payment to the states and provides that Community Health Systems agrees to implement and maintain a comprehensive information security program reasonably designed to safeguard personal information and protected health information, which will include specific information security requirements. Specific information security measures contained in the agreed judgment include the requirements to develop a written incident response plan; to incorporate security awareness and privacy training for all personnel who have access to personal health information; to limit unnecessary or inappropriate access to personal health information and to implement specific policies and procedures regarding business associates, including use of business associate agreements and audits of business associates.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats
Local News

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.

+3
Parks named new Marion Police Chief
Local News

Parks named new Marion Police Chief

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert