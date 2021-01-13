 Skip to main content
Alan Wilson signs letter condemning Jan. 6 'riot'
Alan Wilson signs letter condemning Jan. 6 'riot'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is among the signees of a letter asking acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffery Rosen to prosecute those responsible for the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol. 

Wilson and the attorneys general of the 49 other states sent a letter to Rosen condemning the actions of protestors that entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6. 

“Our Constitution guarantees everyone the right to protest peacefully, but the First Amendment does not shelter those who kill, injure or destroy property, no matter their cause,” Wilson said.

The letter is led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson. 

An ethics complaint was filed against Wilson by a Columbia attorney on Tuesday regarding his joining a coalition of Republican attorneys general expressing concerns about election integrity. 

These efforts are considered by some to have contributed to the actions of the protestors on Jan. 6. 

