Alan Wilson: South Carolinians can't afford natural gas and oil methane taxes

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined the fight against higher energy costs.
Wilson was one of 19 state attorneys general to sign a letter asking the Senate to reject methane taxes included in two bills: the Methane Emissions Reduction Act and the Build Back Better Act.
The letter was authored by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and signed onto by attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.
It is addressed to Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin – Manchin and Morrisey faced each other in the 2018 West Virginia Senate election – and ranking member John Barrasso and Environment and Public Works Chairman Tom Carper and ranking member Shelly Moore Capito.
“Natural gas and oil prices are already going up and so is inflation overall, so South Carolinians cannot afford what amounts to a huge tax increase for oil and gas,” Wilson said. “Natural gas and gasoline are essentials which keep us moving, working, traveling and enjoying life. Tax increases on producers are tax increases on all of us.”
The Methane Reduction Act was introduced by Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator from Rhode Island. It proposes charging natural gas and oil producers $1,800 per ton of methane gas released as calculated by a formula.
Methane is proposed to be one of the leading factors in the theories of man-made climate change.
The Build Back Better Act contains a similar proposal but changes the formula and only charges $1,500 per ton.
In the letter, Morrisey argues that natural gas prices are already on the rise (a study referenced indicates price increases of up to 30%), that Joe Biden's administration is already working to regulate methane via a directive to the Environmental Protection Agency and that the formulas are too complex.