Alan Wilson tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is quarantining after he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. 

Wilson's office announced that he would be working from home for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

According to the announcement, Wilson feels fine and has no symptoms but is isolating to comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines. 

Wilson joins Congressman Tom Rice, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Rep. Phillip Lowe as elected officials in the Palmetto State who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

