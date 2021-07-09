 Skip to main content
Alan Wilson to address Florence Republicans
Alan Wilson to address Florence Republicans

FLORENCE, S.C. – A native son of the Pee Dee will return to address the Florence County Republican Party Tuesday evening. 

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will be the featured speaker at the Florence County Republican Party meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Poynor Adult Education Center at 301 S. Dargan St. 

Wilson has served as the state's attorney general since he was elected in 2010. His mother is a native of Florence. He was born in Texas but returned east to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with his father and mother.

His mother met his father while she attended Columbia College and he was stationed at Fort Jackson. His father was killed in a helicopter crash and Wilson returned with his mother to the Columbia area.

There, his mother met and married Congressman Joe Wilson when Alan Wilson was 4 years old. Joe has represented South Carolina’s Second Congressional District since 2001.

Alan Wilson attended schools in Lexington County before attending and graduating from Francis Marion University.

He enrolled at the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1999. Before to enrolling in law school, Wilson served as an intern in the victim services division of the attorney general’s office. He graduated from the school in 2002. Wilson served as a prosecutor in the 11th Judicial Circuit of South Carolina, which includes Lexington, Saluda, Edgefield and McCormick counties. Next, Wilson served as a prosecutor in the attorney general’s office before going to private practice for two years. He first ran for attorney general in 2010.

