Alan Wilson: Washington D.C. statehood is unconstitutional

It is unlikely that this would be an issue if required. The Maryland General Assembly is controlled by the Democrats who would likely see the admission of the district as an opportunity to add three more electoral votes to the Democrats' presidential runs and increase the Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress.

The attorneys general also argue that the Founding Fathers did not want the district to become a state and reject the idea that residents of the district are disenfranchised.

“Its residents — who all willingly live in the District with an understanding of its unique nature, including Congressional staff, leaders of federal departments and agencies, members of the media, lawyers, and lobbyists — have more power, influence, and control over Congress and the nation than anyone else," they write. "The notion that Members of Congress, many of whom spend substantially more time in the District than at home, do not represent adequately the interests of residents of the district is absurd."

The also argue that the bill would give residents special voter registration and voting privileges.

“In short, the Washington, D.C., Admission Act is unconstitutional, represents unsound policy, and, if allowed to take effect, would create a super-state with unrivaled power," they conclude. "If you try to enact it and provide statehood to the District of Columbia, we will stop it."

