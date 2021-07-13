 Skip to main content
Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge
Alesha Lewis

Alesha Lewis has been named a Florence city judge.

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest judge for the city of Florence will be a Pee Dee native. 

Florence attorney Alesha Lewis was appointed to a two-year term to replace Judge Taft Guile Jr. by the Florence City Council on Monday afternoon upon the recommendation of the council's judicial review ad hoc committee. 

Guile died in January. He served as a city judge from 2009 until his death. Prior to serving with the city, he served as a magistrate from 2001 to 2009, served in the Florence County Sheriff's Office from 1984 to 2001 and served in the Florence Police Department from 1974 to 1984. The city council later voted to name the city courtroom after Guile. 

The committee was chaired by Councilman Chaquez McCall. Other members of the committee were Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and Councilman William Schofield. 

Lewis said by phone Tuesday afternoon that she was honored to be appointed. 

Lewis is a 2006 graduate of Latta High School, a 2010 graduate of Francis Marion University with a degree in political science, a 2013 graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College with an associate degree in applied paralegal science and a 2018 graduate of North Carolina Central School of Law. 

McCall, a local attorney, is also a graduate of the North Carolina Central School of Law. 

Lewis worked as a paralegal for five years for Linward Edwards, who also serves as a city judge.

He and Judges Rangeley Bailey, Nicholas Lewis and Lloyd Willcox were reappointed by the city council Monday afternoon upon the recommendation of the Judicial Review Ad Hoc Committee.

Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily did not vote on Bailey's recommendation due to a conflict of interest. He said that Bailey was a lawyer in his office. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

