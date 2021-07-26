 Skip to main content
Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge
Alesha Lewis

Florence City Judge Alesha Lewis takes her oath of office Monday evening.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again.

City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.

Lewis was appointed to the city bench by the Florence City Council on July 12 to replace the late Taft Guile Jr.

Lewis was appointed by the council upon the recommendation of the council's judicial review ad hoc committee, led by Councilman Chaquez McCall. 

