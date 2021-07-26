Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again.
City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.
Lewis was appointed to the city bench by the Florence City Council on July 12 to replace the late Taft Guile Jr.
Lewis was appointed by the council upon the recommendation of the council's judicial review ad hoc committee, led by Councilman Chaquez McCall.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
