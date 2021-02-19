Alexander gets his COVID vaccine, advocates for others to follow suit

FLORENCE, S.C. — Rep. Terry Alexander has a message for the African American community specifically and the Pee Dee community as a whole — get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is your turn.

"We need to get out and get these shots," Alexander said Friday after he was vaccinated at a DHEC vaccination clinic at the Florence Center.

"I think it is important all African Americans do this, particularly those in the vulnerable age populations. It helps. It makes a difference," Alexander said after he received his vaccine and waited out his 15-minute observation period.

"There's a lot of questions about the vaccine and what's in it. We do know that the virus kills. We do know that. This vaccine is preventing that from happening," he said. "The lack of trust (between African Americans and the medical community) is historical and I understand that, but this is serious. We see, we know what is happening. It's no fake thing."

"We put a lot of things in our body we don't know about. We know about this vaccine."

Alexander said he knows many people who had died from the virus and more who continued to suffer — including one friend who has been in the hospital 45 days so far.