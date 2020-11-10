 Skip to main content
Alexis Pipkins hosting forum Tuesday evening
Alexis Pipkins hosting forum Tuesday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence One Board of Trustees member will host a forum Tuesday evening. 

Elder Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. will host a school forum entitled "Moving Forward with COVID-19 and Instruction for Our Students. "

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. 

It will be conducted via Zoom videoconference. The link to the Zoom conference is located at us02web.zoom.us/j/87245338146?. The meeting ID is 87245338146 and the password is 033594. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

