Alexis Pipkins hosting forum Tuesday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence One Board of Trustees member will host a forum Tuesday evening.
Elder Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. will host a school forum entitled "Moving Forward with COVID-19 and Instruction for Our Students. "
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
It will be conducted via Zoom videoconference. The link to the Zoom conference is located at us02web.zoom.us/j/87245338146?. The meeting ID is 87245338146 and the password is 033594.
