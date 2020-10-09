Alexis Pipkins, Porter Stewart tangle over former teacher's resignation

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools board might have discussed a former teacher accused of posting racially insensitive comments on Facebook at its meeting Thursday evening.
The district announced on Sept. 17 that a teacher was no longer working for the district following an "inexcusable" Facebook post. The district did not identify the teacher or the school she worked at, but the Morning News was provided copies of three Facebook posts by a Sneed Middle School teacher who is no longer listed on the school's website.
Thursday's board meeting was the first one held since the teacher left the district, thus any action taken regarding the employee probably would have been a personnel sheet that needed to be partially approved by the governing board of trustees at the meeting.
It was implied during the public comment portion of the meeting that the teacher had resigned to retire rather than being fired by the district.
Board member Trisha Caulder made a motion to bring the personnel sheet up for discussion at Thursday evening's meeting. Seconds after she started to speak, board member Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. briefly attempted to speak.
After a second by board member Barry Townsend, Pipkins said he was going to ask if the board would enter into executive session to discuss concerns he had with the sheet.
Board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II said he had no problem entering executive session to discuss the sheet. He also added that it was fairly common for the board to enter into executive session to discuss the personnel matters and then return to open session to act upon it.
Stewart asked Caulder if she wanted to withdraw her motion or move forward.
Caulder said she wanted to go forward.
Pipkins then sought the advice of the board's attorney as to his options to discuss his concerns with the personnel sheet.
The answer was that Pipkins had to discuss the matters right then without going into specifics about an employee.
Pipkins, board member John Galloway and Townsend also discussed at length with the board's attorney whether it would be possible to reject the resignation of an employee and then terminate an employee so that the employee's termination would be reported to the state department of education, preventing that teacher from being employed elsewhere in the state of South Carolina.
The answer from the attorney ultimately was no, there was nothing the district could do when an employee submits a resignation to retire other than the superintendent accepting the resignation.
Stewart then asked for someone to call for the question. However, there was also a dispute between Pipkins, Stewart, and Superintendent Richard O'Malley over an interpretation of board policy regarding the acceptance of resignations.
Stewart argued that the board delegated the authority to accept resignations to O'Malley, and Pipkins argued that resignations were in the personnel sheet and, thus, ultimately either accepted or rejected by the board itself.
"Counsel has clarified to us that a retirement is presented to us for information, and it's not an action item within the personnel sheet, because policy has given that responsibility to the superintendent," Stewart said. "So what we're actually acting upon is the hiring of the individuals that are shown thereon but not the items that we have no basis to act upon."
Pipkins then asked for the policy to be provided, saying that he did not interpret it the same way.
The attorney then provided the policy.
Board Policy GCQC states, "Any professional staff member who wants to be released from his/her contract must submit such a request in writing to the superintendent with at least 30 days prior written notice. The board authorizes the superintendent to accept resignations on its behalf. Acceptance of a professional employee’s resignation is within the sole discretion of the superintendent and will be based upon the needs of the district. The district reserves the right not to release the teacher or other professional if written notice is not given in a timely manner, or if a suitable replacement cannot be found."
Pipkins then attempted to ask a hypothetical regarding a teacher that had posted racially insensitive items, but he was interrupted by Stewart.
"That's not what counsel is saying," Stewart said. "We're getting far afield from the discussion. Your question has been answered."
Pipkins then told Stewart that he was attempting to ask a question.
Stewart asserted that Pipkins was attempting to make a statement.
Pipkins denied this.
"I can understand a question and a statement," Stewart said. "You're making a statement."
"I'm not making a statement. I'm asking a question,' Pipkins replied.
Stewart then urged Pipkins to ask his question. "Make it, make it," he said.
"Don't talk to me like that, Mr. Chairman," Pipkins said.
The board ultimately approved the personnel sheet over the no vote of Pipkins.
After the vote, Pipkins said he was voting no because he did not agree with the recommendation of resignation.
O'Malley stopped him and said that was not a recommendation.
Pipkins attempted to dispute this but agreed with Stewart's version of the policy, pending review of the policy, for the discussion.
Pipkins then added that he wanted the record to reflect that he was not in agreement that an employee resigned instead of being terminated.
