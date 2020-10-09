Alexis Pipkins, Porter Stewart tangle over former teacher's resignation

Stewart argued that the board delegated the authority to accept resignations to O'Malley, and Pipkins argued that resignations were in the personnel sheet and, thus, ultimately either accepted or rejected by the board itself.

"Counsel has clarified to us that a retirement is presented to us for information, and it's not an action item within the personnel sheet, because policy has given that responsibility to the superintendent," Stewart said. "So what we're actually acting upon is the hiring of the individuals that are shown thereon but not the items that we have no basis to act upon."

Pipkins then asked for the policy to be provided, saying that he did not interpret it the same way.

The attorney then provided the policy.