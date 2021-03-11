Alexis Pipkins says Florence Four consolidation could be 'genocide by gentrification'

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence One Schools board member believes that the consolidation of Florence Four with Florence One could be the death knell for Timmonsville without communication.
Board member Alexis Pipkins spoke at a board meeting Thursday about the consolidation of Florence Four with Florence One Schools.
He said that the South Carolina school districts that have consolidated in recent years historically and primarily have a high concentration of African American students.
"It becomes basically a genocide to those communities if we don't take the appropriate steps to engage the community to ensure that we do what is best for children and engage those community members," Pipkins said.
A genocide is the systematic, organized killing of a group of people based on a particular characteristic like race or religion. The term was created during World War II to describe the racial policies of Nazi Germany in areas that it had conquered. Nazi Germany is estimated to have killed at least 12 million people including 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.
Pipkins clarified Friday morning that the consolidation could be a genocide of the Timmonsville community by gentrification.
Gentrification is the changing of the character of an area from a poorer, usually minority majority area, into a more affluent area with more diversity. One of the side effects of gentrification is the displacement of the poorer, usually minority, residents as the property values increase.
Pipkins said that the consolidation could destroy the final relics of the Timmonsville community. He added that Timmonsville was founded before Florence and once was more prosperous than its neighbor.
Timmonsville was founded in 1854 by a Baptist minister. Florence was founded in the 1880s after the Wilmington and Manchester Railroad was built.
"What's left in Timmonsville is primarily the African American residents and in the school system African Americans," Pipkins said.
According to the 2010 Census, Timmonsville has a population of 2,230 people including 1,898 African Americans, a percentage of 81.81%.
The 45-day head count of Florence Four indicates that the district has 681 students including 555 African Americans, a percentage of 81.5%.
Pipkins implied that the district had been set up to fail to force the consolidation when properties that were once a part of Florence Four were moved to Florence One where they were developed into subdivisions and businesses that would have provided more tax revenue to Florence Four.
The Morning News was unable to locate a bill in the South Carolina General Assembly from 1975 onward altering the boundaries of any of the five school districts in the county. A paper from Clemson University exploring the consolidation process also notes that many district boundaries in the state have not changed in decades.
Pipkins also said at the meeting that the Florence Four residents were told what was going to happen and that Florence One should work to collaborate and partner to make consolidation easier.
Pipkins also said that he was perplexed by state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman's decision to close the high school but leave the middle and elementary schools when Florence One had opportunities for those children. He said that decision should be made by the receiving district, Florence One.
He also called for more communication from Spearman to the residents of Florence Four.
He said that he wondered whether the consolidation of Florence Four would lead to further discussions about more consolidation in the county.
Porter Stewart, chairman of the board, said that Spearman had previously spoken in favor of consolidation of all five districts into one but did not have the authority to do that.
He also added that Spearman's letter about the consolidation mentioned a threshold of 1,000 students for a district to maintain financial feasibility, a level that Florence Two and Florence Five are close to.
Pipkins also said he had been "bombarded" with calls from residents of Florence Four about the proposed consolidation over a rumor that the Timmonsville students will be bused to Wilson High School.