Alexis Pipkins says Florence Four consolidation could be 'genocide by gentrification'

Pipkins also said at the meeting that the Florence Four residents were told what was going to happen and that Florence One should work to collaborate and partner to make consolidation easier.

Pipkins also said that he was perplexed by state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman's decision to close the high school but leave the middle and elementary schools when Florence One had opportunities for those children. He said that decision should be made by the receiving district, Florence One.

He also called for more communication from Spearman to the residents of Florence Four.

He said that he wondered whether the consolidation of Florence Four would lead to further discussions about more consolidation in the county.

Porter Stewart, chairman of the board, said that Spearman had previously spoken in favor of consolidation of all five districts into one but did not have the authority to do that.

He also added that Spearman's letter about the consolidation mentioned a threshold of 1,000 students for a district to maintain financial feasibility, a level that Florence Two and Florence Five are close to.