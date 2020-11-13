Alexis Pipkins says he was attacked in an executive session

This is not the first time that Pipkins has accused a board member of attacking him.

In May 2019, Pipkins filled out a police report against board member Barry Townsend after the two had a dispute in the parking lot outside the district's offices. Pipkins said he feared for his safety, and Townsend said he had no intention of touching Pipkins. The matter was administratively closed by the Florence Police Department.

Pipkins also accused the board of ignoring his requests to place items on the agendas for discussion.

"This community has ingratiated you and given you the opportunity to serve and to lead and given you the opportunity for leading all of our children and all of our community," Pipkins said. "I have sat patiently and asked for things to be on this agenda. I want to give credit to the previous chairman [Townsend]. Many times we did not agree on things, but when things were asked to be place on the agenda, they were placed on the agenda."

Pipkins said the board is now practicing a process of shading the colors of the majority to dilute the minority opinion by not placing items on the agenda.

He said there have been numerous instances where the board has been approached by a community member, and the community member's concern never makes it to the agenda again.