Alexis Pipkins says some residents believe that developers have intentionally ignored north Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence One Schools board member implied that some residents of north Florence believe that developers are intentionally keeping new development from occurring in north Florence.
Elder Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. spoke Thursday at a board meeting during a discussion about new residential developments occurring outside of the city of Florence. J. Shawn Brashear, the Florence County planning director, presented the board with a paper outlining the approximate locations and the number of homes being built.
Richard O'Malley, the Florence One Schools superintendent, told the board during the discussion that he is working on getting the city of Florence's planning staff to make a similar presentation to the board. He said that the goal is to help the board to prepare the district to be able to serve its children in the future.
Board member Barry Townsend said he had calculated that of the new developments, roughly 1,000 of 1,276 new residences described by Brashear were being built in the western part of the district and specifically the area districted to West Florence High School. He did, however, add that some of the development could be close to the district boundary between West Florence and Wilson High School.
"I've been here all my life," Pipkins said. "Right now, all of the growth is occurring in the south and the west, and [to] those of us who live on the north side, it has been almost intentional. Well, it appears to be intentional with the exception of one developer. I won't call his name, but he has a very lovely mother-in-law that I know."
There is no evidence to suggest developers have taken such an approach to building in and around the city. There are several factors that each could partially or completely explain the lack of development, including the abundance of heir property without a clear owner − a developer cannot buy property to develop if he does not know who owns it − and that most of the growth that has already happened has been in the western and southern parts of the city and school district.
Developers are usually risk-averse. They like to invest in areas proven to be able to support their development. That is, they don't want to be the first person to build in an area, they want to be the second. The city has taken steps to attempt to prove the viability of the north Florence area by building homes in several areas, including near North Vista Elementary School and near the R.N. Beck Center off of Sumter Street.
Pipkins called for a way to make sure that development was occurring in all areas of the city and not just the southern and the western parts of the city and school district.
"Actually what it [having the growth occur in one or two areas] does is destroy the inner city," Pipkins said. "It ultimately causes what's called flight, and I won't put the front in on it, but y'all know what I'm talking about."
Pipkins appeared to be alluding to the concept known as white flight. Basically, the concept says that white people have left the downtown core regions of cities for outskirts, turning the central city darker and the outskirts lighter.
"What I am going to make sure is clear is that the lack of development in certain areas of Florence is because of how the realtors and the planning has ensured that there has been blight in my area of the city," Pipkins said later in the discussion.
Pipkins lives on East McIver Road, according to paperwork filed with the South Carolina Election Commission.
"Until the community comes together to ensure that there are equitable levels of building affordable homes for all people throughout the community. ... The other thing is the lack of infrastructure that exists in some of those areas," Pipkins said.
He added that his late uncle moved to a residence on Howe Springs Road − he said it used to be in the country − and that some of that area has been annexed by the city.
Pipkins also again voted against the approval of the meeting's agenda at the meeting. He said that he had requested to discuss a recent district decision to reduce the number of food service workers due to lower demand.
One source close to the board told the Morning News recently that Pipkins' allegations of items he requests to be placed on the agenda are made often at the last minute without clear direction as to what he would like the board to do in regard to the requested item.