Alexis Pipkins says some residents believe that developers have intentionally ignored north Florence

There is no evidence to suggest developers have taken such an approach to building in and around the city. There are several factors that each could partially or completely explain the lack of development, including the abundance of heir property without a clear owner − a developer cannot buy property to develop if he does not know who owns it − and that most of the growth that has already happened has been in the western and southern parts of the city and school district.

Developers are usually risk-averse. They like to invest in areas proven to be able to support their development. That is, they don't want to be the first person to build in an area, they want to be the second. The city has taken steps to attempt to prove the viability of the north Florence area by building homes in several areas, including near North Vista Elementary School and near the R.N. Beck Center off of Sumter Street.

Pipkins called for a way to make sure that development was occurring in all areas of the city and not just the southern and the western parts of the city and school district.

"Actually what it [having the growth occur in one or two areas] does is destroy the inner city," Pipkins said. "It ultimately causes what's called flight, and I won't put the front in on it, but y'all know what I'm talking about."