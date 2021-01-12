 Skip to main content
Alexis Pipkins sworn into new term on Florence One Schools board
top story

Alexis Pipkins sworn into new term on Florence One Schools board

Pipkins

Elder Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. was sworn into another term Tuesday by Bishop Kenneth Swaringer on the steps of the Poynor Adult and Community Education Building. Pipkins' wife, LaDonna, held the Bible for his swearing in.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Elder Alexis D. Pipkins Sr., a Florence One Schools trustee, was sworn into another term on the board at a ceremony held Tuesday evening on the steps of the Poynor Adult and Community Education Building.

He defeated Robert V. Gabriel in the Nov. 3 general election, receiving 64% of the votes.

Pipkins' oath of office was administered by Bishop Kenneth J. Swaringer.

First elected in 2000, Pipkins is the longest-serving African American on the nine-member board ahead of suspended Rev. E.J. McIver and John Galloway.

Pipkins also is the second-longest tenured member of the board behind Chairman S. Porter Stewart II. 

Tags

