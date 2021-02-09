Alford: Florence City Council primary runoffs 'kind of quiet'

FLORENCE, S.C. – Things were fairly quiet Tuesday morning and afternoon on the Florence City Council special primary election runoff front.

David Alford, the director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said Tuesday afternoon that he was unaware of any major issues in the elections that will determine the Democratic nominee in Council District 1 and the Republican nominee in Council District 3.

Running in the District 1 race were Lashonda Nesmith Jackson and Joey McMillan. The winner of this race will move on to face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

Running in the District 3 race were Bryan Braddock and Robby Hill.

There are no Democrats registered in the District 3 race, so it is very likely that the winner of the runoff will be the general election winner of the seat.

Alford also said that turnout was light.

