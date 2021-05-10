Alice Hemmingway-Davis visits her patients in their homes

MARION, S.C. — Alice Hemmingway-Davis of Marion is a Nightingale Nurse in Florence.
Hemmingway-Davis visits the homes of her clients to provide them care. She began as an LPN in 1980 and became a registered nurse in 2021, graduating from Midlands Technical College.
While in high school, Hemmingway-Davis said, she initially wanted to go into the military. Her family wasn’t keen on that idea, she said.
“Computers were on the rise, and I thought about going into the military, but nursing was my second love,” she said.
So instead of going into the military, Hemmingway-Davis went to Marion-Mullins Vocational Center to become a certified LPN.
“Alice has been nursing for over 40 years,” stated the person nominating her for special recognition on National Nurses Week. “She currently works for Nightingales Nursing in Florence. … She says that the compassion for people is why she's in the nursing field. … Alice is the true epitome of a blessed Woman of God and ordained minister as well.”
Hemmingway-Davis said it is an honor to be recognized for the work she has done in her chosen career path.
She said it might have taken her a while to earn that RN designation, but paraphrasing a quote from the Bible Hemmingway-Davis said “the race is not given to the swift but to those who endure to the end.”
“I have had a love and compassion for caring and giving of myself all of my life," Hemmingway-Davis said. “It seems everyone else's needs seemed more urgent than my own."
Even though she put other’s needs before her own and waited to get her RN license, Hemmingway-Davis said, “I don’t have any regrets. I sincerely believe that God is my rewarder.
“I’ve had my ups and downs. Getting my RN degree was a struggle in itself.”
As a Nightingale Nurse, Hemmingway-Davis works in a private in-home environment. She cares for a child who is legally blind, has chronic seizures and cerebral palsy.
“He is my heart; he has a lot of developmental issues,” Hemmingway-Davis said. “I’ve taken care of him for about five years.”
He is the only patient she is caring for now, except for her mother, who has had a stroke.
The person who nominated her said, “Not only does she take care of the child, but she takes care of her mother at her mother's house, sacrificing time with her husband, Henry, who supports her wholeheartedly.”
Hemmingway-Davis said her mother had a second stroke during COVID and now requires total care.
“I love people and taking care of them,” she said. “Even in high school I was drawn to older people.”
She said nursing is very rewarding. When she first got out of nursing school, Hemmingway-Davis said, she worked in emergency care.
She worked for 12 years at the Mullins Hospital.
“I loved working in emergency care, helping to save a life,” she said.
Hemmingway-Davis said she has also worked in hospice care, and it touched her heart as well, helping people at the end stage of life. She has worked in rehab centers and nursing homes, too. Her work has taken her from Florence to Clarendon to Darlington counties.
As a traveling nurse, Hemmingway-Davis said, if you do your job well, you have the opportunity to be placed in many different situations and places.
She said her supervisors have told her that they can assign her anywhere, and she flows easily in the transition.
“I tried leaving nursing, but it keeps calling me back,” Hemmingway-Davis said. “My life has been full in spite of what I’ve been through personally. I think about the people I have come in contact with. I try to help them whatever way I can.”
She said her phone is subject to ring any time of day or night, and that is especially true during COVID. She tries to calm people’s fears.
She said people come to her often for advice and help. She said if she doesn’t know the answer, she will try her best to find it out.
“They call me the ‘church nurse’ where I attend church,” she said.
She also helps fellow church members by taking them to doctor appointments and cancer treatments.
Hemmingway-Davis is an elder at Bethel Word Ministry in Mullins.
“I am church secretary. I work with in the Singles and Youth Department, and I am planning coordinator for Pastor’s Aid,” she said.
Her hobbies are gardening and sewing.
“My family is my life,” she said.
Hemmingway-Davis is married to Henry Davis. She has one son, Donald Gordon; her husband has four children. Between them, they have 11 grandchildren.