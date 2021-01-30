 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All 4 Autism to host its Ninth Annual Pacing 4 Pieces event virtually
0 comments
top story

All 4 Autism to host its Ninth Annual Pacing 4 Pieces event virtually

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
All 4 Autism to host its Ninth Annual Pacing 4 Pieces event virtually

Pacing 4 Pieces Annual Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk on March 13 will be a virtual race.

 CONTRIBUTED

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pacing 4 Pieces Annual Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk makes its ninth appearance on March 13. This event, presented by ACS Technologies and the Betty S. Campbell Foundation, is the largest fundraiser for All 4 Autism.

 Money raised from the race stays local and helps provide resources and support services for families affected by autism, said race director Kristina Johnson.

She said due to the pandemic and concern for medically fragile families, this year's race will be held virtually.

“Although the race will look different than what we have experienced in the past, the virtual platform allows us to have participants from anywhere, no matter where they are located,” Johnson said.

Routes will be suggested, along with fun activities and promotions that will provide a fun and engaging event.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The purpose of Pacing 4 Pieces is to celebrate our ASD community and help spread awareness and inclusion,” Johnson said. “Please join us and support our cause.”

For those that don’t wish to participate in the race, but still want to show their support for those participating, race times will be logged through www.itsyourrace.com and posted online.

Race registration is open and event details can be found at www.all4autism.org under the Pacing 4 Pieces tab, or by going to the race registration site here: https://Pacing4Pieces.itsyourrace.com/.

Deadline to register for the race: March 2. This insures you receive your complimentary reusable race swag bag, bib and promotional items and coupons. (Complimentary T-shirts are guaranteed through Feb. 19, and then available on a first come, first serve basis through March 2. The first 300 5K registrations and first 100 half marathon registrations will receive complimentary finisher medals.

Sponsorships are available, with a variety of levels and benefits. For more information, visit: http://all4autism.org/pacing-4-pieces-sponsorships.

The mission of All 4 Autism is to increase awareness, resources and support for those of all affected by autism, you can make a donation online and purchase a Pacing 4 Pieces T-shirt.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence Judge Taft Guile dies

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man who swore Teresa Myers Ervin into her first two terms on the Florence City Council has passed away. Myers Ervin, now Florence's mayor, announced on Facebook Saturday evening that City Judge Taft Guiles Jr. died on Friday, Jan. 22 after a battle with an illness. 

Freddy's Frozen Custard coming to Pamplico Highway
Local News

Freddy's Frozen Custard coming to Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents looking to satisfy a craving for frozen custard or steak burgers will soon have another option. A sign at the intersection of Pine Forest Drive and Pamplico Highway indicates that a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is going to be constructed at 1104 Pamplico Highway. 

Local News

Florence Judge Taft Guile dies

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man who swore Teresa Myers Ervin into her first two terms on the Florence City Council has passed away. Myers Ervin, now Florence's mayor, announced on Facebook Saturday evening that City Judge Taft Guiles Jr. died on Friday, Jan. 22 after a battle with an illness. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert