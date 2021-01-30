All 4 Autism to host its Ninth Annual Pacing 4 Pieces event virtually

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pacing 4 Pieces Annual Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk makes its ninth appearance on March 13. This event, presented by ACS Technologies and the Betty S. Campbell Foundation, is the largest fundraiser for All 4 Autism.

Money raised from the race stays local and helps provide resources and support services for families affected by autism, said race director Kristina Johnson.

She said due to the pandemic and concern for medically fragile families, this year's race will be held virtually.

“Although the race will look different than what we have experienced in the past, the virtual platform allows us to have participants from anywhere, no matter where they are located,” Johnson said.

Routes will be suggested, along with fun activities and promotions that will provide a fun and engaging event.

“The purpose of Pacing 4 Pieces is to celebrate our ASD community and help spread awareness and inclusion,” Johnson said. “Please join us and support our cause.”

For those that don’t wish to participate in the race, but still want to show their support for those participating, race times will be logged through www.itsyourrace.com and posted online.