'All hands on deck' as Florence searches for water leak

FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's all hands on deck as the city of Florence looks for the leak that has left portions of its system without water and others with low water pressure.

"We are in all areas of the city right now. We have all our utilities crews in, engineering staff, management team, extra call takers -- its all hands on deck trying to come down with the ultimate issue," Florence City Manager Randy Osterman said.

"We haven't found one large leak. We are getting a lot of information from citizens and customers, checking those out," Osterman said late Monday morning.

Late Sunday afternoon reports of low water pressure swamped the city's after-hours call center.

Sunday night city crews found a leak in an eight-inch line on North Schlitz Drive but that leak turned out not to be the big one crews were looking for.

Monday morning crews had focused their search along Alligator Road based on water levels in the system's tanks, usage and customer input, according to a Facebook post on the city's page. The search throughout the system's footprint continued, Osterman said.

Warmer temperatures Christmas afternoon likely played some role in water pipe breaks, but to what extent crews won't know until they find the culprit, Osterman said.

"We've been coordinating with the hospitals and other users," Osterman said. "McLeod's emergency plan has been activated and we are working with them through their process."

Florence Fire Department has arrangements with neighboring departments to shuttle in water by tanker should the need arise, Osterman said.

After working overnight and through the morning, Osterman said the city is at a point where it know where the leak isn't and is tailoring its search accordingly.

"We're looking in areas that are more isolated simply because the more populated areas get reported quicker," Osterman said.

The city also is doing some "valve work" to see if the harder to get to water lines are the problem.

The city has remote monitoring in some areas of the water system which track water pressure but not water flow, Osterman said.

The city continues to ask customers and the public to keep an eye out.

"Should you see significant water standing or flowing in a ditch, roadway, or even on private property, please comment on this post or call 843-665-3236 or 843-665-3191," the city posted to its Facebook page.

Until the utility can locate the leak, fix it and recharge the water system the bulk of its customers will remain under a boil water advisory as a precaution against contamination from outside the system.

The weather system that has frozen the Pee Dee -- and much of the country -- will start to break up and move out early this week as overnight lows will rise into the 20s Monday night, the upper 20s Tuesday night and near 30 Wednesday night before breaking freezing Thursday night with a forecast low of 40.

Daytime highs will reach the 50s Wednesday, the 60s Thursday and approach the 70s Friday.