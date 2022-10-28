All Saints Episcopal Day School celebrates Halloween with a parade

FLORENCE, S.C. -- All Saints Episcopal Day School's Red Ribbon Week wrapped up Friday morning with a Halloween parade around the school's carpool circle.

Red Ribbon Week is a time facilitated by the student council to educate youth and encourage participation in healthy habits and drug prevention.

The school celebrated with pajama day Monday, crazy hair day Tuesday, cartoon character Wednesday and favorite team day Thursday.

The students also celebrated communion for All Saints Day Thursday in the chapel.