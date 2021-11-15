 Skip to main content
All Saints Episcopal Day School soccer teams compete for championships
All Saints Episcopal Day School soccer teams compete for championships

FLORENCE, S.C. 

Two All Saints Episcopal Day School soccer teams recently competed for a championship. The school's fourth-through-sixth-grade soccer team recently won the Pee Dee Invitational Soccer Tournament and the school's first-through-third-grade team finished as runners-up. 

