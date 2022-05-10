All Saints Episcopal Day School students participate in Metric Olympics

FLORENCE, S.C. — Friday, All Saints' Episcopal Day School held its annual Metric Olympics event on the front lawn.

The school's 2K-5K students competed in events that included a tricycle race, 20-yard dash, baton relay, sack hop, box jump, and sponge relay.

First- through sixth-grade students competed in events including a 440 relay, 50 meter dash, 20 meter hurdles, standing broad jump, obstacle course, shot put, and a sponge relay.

Metric Olympics is an All Saints' tradition that focuses on health and wellness of all, gathers alumni and parents to help with events, and recognizes students for their athletic achievements.

The games begin with two torch bearers — 6th-grade students, a boy and a girl, who were voted on by their peers as leaders of the Olympics — who lit the torch for the games to begin.

After the event was an awards ceremony for first- through-sixth grade students — 2K-5K students all get participation awards.

Each year an award is given called the Spirit of the Olympics Award: Meredith Cathcart Award. At the closing of the Metric Olympics for the year, the award is presented to one student from grades 4-6.

The award is presented as a memorial to the spirit of Meredith Cathcart — a student from kindergarten until her death in second grade — who really loved the Metric Olympics. The award is presented to the student who has shown great interest in physical activities on the playground, in the PE class, and especially in Metric Olympics. This student has also demonstrated good sportsmanship, consideration, and thoughtfulness to classmates. This year's recipient was sixth-grader Ellison Banner.