All Saints Episcopal Day School wins state quiz bowl championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – A group of All Saints Episcopal Day School students won a state championship Thursday.
The school's quiz bowl team won the South Carolina Independent School Association Lower School champions Thursday in Columbia. Five students from the school participated in the bowl: iya Bhardajwa, Rys Patchett, Tate Sonfield, Chinora Eruchalu, Sam Sisay, and Locke Sonfield.
In order to win, the students had to answer general-knowledge, current events, and math questions.
The team captain could answer some of the questions after consultation among the team members while others had to be answered by an individual member of the team.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
