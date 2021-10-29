All Saints Episcopal Day School wins state quiz bowl championship

The school's quiz bowl team won the South Carolina Independent School Association Lower School champions Thursday in Columbia. Five students from the school participated in the bowl: iya Bhardajwa, Rys Patchett, Tate Sonfield, Chinora Eruchalu, Sam Sisay, and Locke Sonfield.

In order to win, the students had to answer general-knowledge, current events, and math questions.

The team captain could answer some of the questions after consultation among the team members while others had to be answered by an individual member of the team.