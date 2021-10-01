 Skip to main content
All Saints holds service to bless students' pets
All Saints holds service to bless students' pets

FLORENCE, S.C. 

Pets filled the front lawn of All Saints Episcopal Day School Friday morning for the school's annual blessing of the pets event. The service is held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. 

