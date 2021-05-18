All Saints' names administration building after former headmaster

FLORENCE, S.C. – The administration building at All Saints' Episcopal Day School will forever carry the name of former head of school Joan Pennstrom.
All Saints' recently held a ceremony to name the school's administration building after Pennstrom, who retired in 2020 after serving for 25 years in roles that include assistant head of school and headmaster.
Pennstrom said it was truly an honor to have a building named after her.
"Thank you, and thank you for making today’s celebration possible," she said. “All Saints' has earned a reputation of greatness, not only in this community but across the state, made possible by so many people working together − board members, parents, and a dedicated faculty and staff. You are the best!”
Pennstrom also said she is excited about her new role at All Saints' as a grandparent when two of her granddaughters begin 2K and 3K in the fall.
“We are excited to honor Joan Pennstrom for her 25 years of leadership at All Saints',” board chairman Woody Swink said. “By naming the Joan A. Pennstrom Administration Building as a reminder of her professional guidance, her interest in each student’s progress and success, and the academic excellence and growth that she fostered at All Saints'. She greeted students every morning, attended their athletic events and performances and directed the school to grow, rebuild the campus and move into the 21st century."
Tammy Clark, a former parent guild president and board chair elect, presented Pennstrom with a podium from the All Saints' parent organization that will be used for school assemblies and programs. Clark also unveiled a rendering of the bronze plaque that will designate the Joan A. Pennstrom Administration Building.
Pennstrom was also one of six new members of the school's Wall of Fame, joining teachers Jean Allen, fifth and sixth grade (20 years), Lennie Boatwright, art (36 years), Joy Burris, 4K (25 years); Laura Lee Justice, 3K and 4K (24 years) and Pam Martin, 5K (21 years) and Beth Hopewell, former board chair and retiring director of admissions and marketing (20 years).
“Just like every brick of this building, your commitment and contribution to All Saints’ have solidly provided the foundation for the academic excellence and nurturing environment that our students enjoy every day. You ARE All Saints,” said Hood Temple as he recognized six new honorees added to the Wall of Fame.
Temple and his wife, Joelle, created the wall two years ago to honor teachers and administrators who retired after 20 years or more with significant service and contributions to All Saints’ Episcopal Day School. Temple, an All Saints’ alum and former board chair, and Joelle have six children that have graduated from the school.
“Our family is honored to have created this wall of fame to thank you for the love and blessings you have given us,” he told the honorees.
Ashley Stokes, the associate head of school, thanked Temple for his generous support and leadership at All Saints’ over many years. Temple recognized six new Wall of Fame honorees whose photos and comments were framed and displayed in the front hall of the administrative building.
The school also recognized its retirees from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school year. The 2019-2020 retirees included Debbie Floyd, music teacher (six years), Jean Lavespere, teacher assistant (13 years), Elizabeth McLean, teacher and teacher assistant (18 years) and Boatwright Pennstrom. The 2020-2021 retirees include Susan Martin, 3K Teacher and teacher assistant (18 years); Linda Wyche, teacher assistant (16 years), Hopewell and Justice.
“We appreciate everything you have done, especially during this past year," Swink said. "You went above and beyond to not only adjust to necessary changes, but to excel in serving our students and families.”