All Saints' names administration building after former headmaster

FLORENCE, S.C. – The administration building at All Saints' Episcopal Day School will forever carry the name of former head of school Joan Pennstrom.

All Saints' recently held a ceremony to name the school's administration building after Pennstrom, who retired in 2020 after serving for 25 years in roles that include assistant head of school and headmaster.

Pennstrom said it was truly an honor to have a building named after her.

"Thank you, and thank you for making today’s celebration possible," she said. “All Saints' has earned a reputation of greatness, not only in this community but across the state, made possible by so many people working together − board members, parents, and a dedicated faculty and staff. You are the best!”

Pennstrom also said she is excited about her new role at All Saints' as a grandparent when two of her granddaughters begin 2K and 3K in the fall.