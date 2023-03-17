FLORENCE, S.C. -- Drake Lynch, a fifth grade student at All Saints’ Episcopal Day School was awarded as the regional winner for the Pee Dee of the PalmettoPride “Litter Trashes Everyone” art contest.

Wednesday Lynch was recognized at the South Carolina State House by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

PalmettoPride selected four regional winners statewide for this contest. Each regional winning artist received a monetary award as well as a framed reprint of the region’s winning artwork. The regional winners met at the State House to receive their awards and were met by their local representatives.

The governor’s art contest is an annual litter awareness art competition for all South Carolina K-5th grade students. To participate, students created artwork to illustrate the theme “Litter Trashes Everyone.”

Lynch illustrated a marine life scene to encourage South Carolinians to keep beaches clean. Lynch’s piece included a fish with a clever tagline of “Littering makes me anglery!”

“Keeping South Carolina beautiful has been a passion of mine for a long time, thank you for helping us to bring awareness to this problem,” Evette said. She added that more than 140 schools entered into the competition and she was thrilled to bring attention to something that has been such an important part of her platform.