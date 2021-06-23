All Saints summer camps making a splash

FLORENCE, S.C. – Just because the school year has ended doesn’t mean things are slowing down at All Saints Episcopal Day School.

The school, located on Cherokee Road, is hosting more than 40 camps with themes like mini med school, animal planet, journaling, Stars and Stripes, dino discovery and Olympic games. All Saints offers a weekly crusaders camp throughout the summer from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They also are hosting Little Scholars Camp sessions and specialty sports and art camps. It started two specialty camps two weeks ago: a little scholars art safari camp for rising 3K-5K students and a weeklong basketball camp for two age groups (first through third grades and fourth through sixth grades).

“We created a whole new camp curriculum and platform this year that include a variety of opportunities to explore create, and investigate!” Associate Head of School Ashley Stokes said.

She explained that there is a specific camp curriculum and schedules for each week and special training for counselors.

“Our goal is to keep children learning and growing through a fun and active experience to help them thrive through the summer months,” she said. “Our campers have loved meeting new friends, discovering new interests and building new skills.”