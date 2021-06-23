 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All Saints summer camps making a splash
0 Comments

All Saints summer camps making a splash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elle Pavy

Ellie Pavy goes down a waterslide at an All Saints Episcopal Day School summer camp.

 CONRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Just because the school year has ended doesn’t mean things are slowing down at All Saints Episcopal Day School.

The school, located on Cherokee Road, is hosting more than 40 camps with themes like mini med school, animal planet, journaling, Stars and Stripes, dino discovery and Olympic games. All Saints offers a weekly crusaders camp throughout the summer from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They also are hosting Little Scholars Camp sessions and specialty sports and art camps. It started two specialty camps two weeks ago: a little scholars art safari camp for rising 3K-5K students and a weeklong basketball camp for two age groups (first through third grades and fourth through sixth grades).

“We created a whole new camp curriculum and platform this year that include a variety of opportunities to explore create, and investigate!” Associate Head of School Ashley Stokes said.

She explained that there is a specific camp curriculum and schedules for each week and special training for counselors.

“Our goal is to keep children learning and growing through a fun and active experience to help them thrive through the summer months,” she said. “Our campers have loved meeting new friends, discovering new interests and building new skills.”

More than 160 campers are registered throughout the summer, with an average of 85 participating each week, and 20 counselors.

More information about All Saints’ Summer Programs is available at aseds.com/student-life/summer-camp and on Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Local News

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert