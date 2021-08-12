All six Pee Dee counites lost population from 2010 to 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. – All six counties in the Pee Dee lost population from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

For the Corridor of Shame and another group of counties located between the Midlands and the Upstate, the period between 2010 and 2020 brought population loss.

Data released by the by the Census Bureau Thursday afternoon indicates that Florence County's population decreased from 137,161 in 2010 to 137,059 in 2020, a decrease of 0.07%.

The data also shows that Darlington County's population has decreased from 68,513 in 2010 to 62,905 in 2020, a decrease of 8.19%. Marion County's population has decreased by 11.44% since 2010, Williamsburg County's by 9.66%, Dillon County's by 11.81% and Marlboro County's by 7.78%.

Three counties bordering the Pee Dee – Lee (14%), Sumter (1.91%), and Clarendon (10.88%) counties – have also lost population.

The southern half of the Corridor of Shame includes Calhoun, Orangeburg, Colleton, Hampton, Allendale (down by 22.36%, the most in the state), Barnwell, and Bamberg counties.