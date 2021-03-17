 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allana Prosser named Florence Five superintendent
0 comments

Allana Prosser named Florence Five superintendent

{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The next leader of Florence School District 5 will be a familiar face.

The district's board of trustees voted Tuesday evening to name Allana Prosser the district's next superintendent. 

 “We are very pleased with Mrs. Prosser’s educational background and experiences," Vice Chairwoman Faith Truesdale said, "The board is confident that Mrs. Prosser will serve Florence Five well. Selecting our next superintendent has been an important process for the board, and we believe we have found an outstanding leader. We are very appreciative of the employee and community support we have received throughout our search. We are looking forward to a great future for our District under Ms. Prosser’s leadership.”

Prosser currently serves as the chief academic officer in Florence Three (Lake City). She previously served as a principal at Johnsonville Elementary and Scranton Elementary, as an assistant principal at Johnsonville Middle, and as an English teacher at Johnsonville Middle and at Florence Three's J. Paul Truluck School. She has an educational doctorate from Arkansas State University, a master's from the University of Scranton, her teacher certification from Coastal Carolina University, and a bachelor's degree from Francis Marion University. 

She was named one of three finalists by the board in February. The others were Chesterfield County Assistant Superintendent Chandar Anderson and Clover (York County) High School Principal Rod Ruth. 

Prosser will begin serving as superintendent on July 1. 

 The South Carolina School Boards Association assisted the Board of Trustees throughout the hiring process.

Prosser

Florence Three chief academic officer Allana Prosser has been named Florence Five superintendent. 

 Contributed Photo
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence breaks ground on new fire stations
Local News

Florence breaks ground on new fire stations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Construction can now begin on two fire stations being built by the city of Florence. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the beginning on construction on fire stations being built on Smith Drive and West Jody Road. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert