Allana Prosser named Florence Five superintendent

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The next leader of Florence School District 5 will be a familiar face.

The district's board of trustees voted Tuesday evening to name Allana Prosser the district's next superintendent.

“We are very pleased with Mrs. Prosser’s educational background and experiences," Vice Chairwoman Faith Truesdale said, "The board is confident that Mrs. Prosser will serve Florence Five well. Selecting our next superintendent has been an important process for the board, and we believe we have found an outstanding leader. We are very appreciative of the employee and community support we have received throughout our search. We are looking forward to a great future for our District under Ms. Prosser’s leadership.”

Prosser currently serves as the chief academic officer in Florence Three (Lake City). She previously served as a principal at Johnsonville Elementary and Scranton Elementary, as an assistant principal at Johnsonville Middle, and as an English teacher at Johnsonville Middle and at Florence Three's J. Paul Truluck School. She has an educational doctorate from Arkansas State University, a master's from the University of Scranton, her teacher certification from Coastal Carolina University, and a bachelor's degree from Francis Marion University.