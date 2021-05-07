Allgaier: Closer to normal is a great place to be

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier, sitting behind a table Friday at the Darlington Food Lion signing autographs and collecting dry goods for Harvest Hope Food Bank was enjoyable, a normal part of his job.

And with the pandemic normal has been in short supply.

"I get to come out and be part of the community and give back to the racing program," Allgaier said as he signed autographs and talked with fans. "It's good to get back to somewhat normal; it's been a little bit crazy.

"Put Good Humor on the car this week and it's a big deal for us and the throwback scheme and being a part of that," he said.

"For us the pandemic has hit everybody hard in different ways, whether it be personal or business related and it has changed the way we operate on a day-to-day basis," he said.

NASCAR was the first national sport to get back in the swing of things, but that happened with restrictions for those who were allowed into the track and initially, without fans in the stands.

"What feeds our sports and feeds what we do every weekend is our fans. You don't realize what you're missing until they're not there and can't be a part of it," he said.