Allgaier: Closer to normal is a great place to be

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier, sitting behind a table Friday at the Darlington Food Lion signing autographs and collecting dry goods for Harvest Hope Food Bank was enjoyable, a normal part of his job.
And with the pandemic normal has been in short supply.
"I get to come out and be part of the community and give back to the racing program," Allgaier said as he signed autographs and talked with fans. "It's good to get back to somewhat normal; it's been a little bit crazy.
"Put Good Humor on the car this week and it's a big deal for us and the throwback scheme and being a part of that," he said.
"For us the pandemic has hit everybody hard in different ways, whether it be personal or business related and it has changed the way we operate on a day-to-day basis," he said.
NASCAR was the first national sport to get back in the swing of things, but that happened with restrictions for those who were allowed into the track and initially, without fans in the stands.
"What feeds our sports and feeds what we do every weekend is our fans. You don't realize what you're missing until they're not there and can't be a part of it," he said.
A minute after that a fan walked up and gave him a clock.
"We're all excited to get back to normalcy," he said.
Allgaier was down for two hours of autographs and at least that long Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 7 Good Humor car in the Steakhouse Elite 200.
Darlington is "unique" in the size and shape of it, with the speed drivers can reach and the grip, or lack of it.
Allgaier said he'll be working not to pick up a Darlington stripe in Turns 3 and 4, but should he that might not be an altogether bad thing.
"Getting that Darlington stripe, sometimes I'm not sure it doesn't make you faster. It makes you mad that you have a Darlington stripe and you go a little bit faster, he said.
"That's the crazy part about this place is you have to make it to the end. To finish first, first you must finish," he said.
If he doesn't do well he has the perfect sponsor to eat his feelings afterward.
If he does well and wins?
Allgaier turned to his staff with him at Food Lion and told them to make sure he has Good Humor ice cream bars on hand to take to victory lane.