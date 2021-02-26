Allie Brooks recognized for lifetime of exemplary service

The couple has worked to provide shelter for the homeless. They worked with a group called Family Promise. The group included 12 host churches, which housed homeless families for a week at the time, and several support churches.

Rev. Graves said Brooks does not serve on a project or committee in name only. He does the time. Graves said they have worked together on numerous committees and projects together over the years.

“If I had to go into battle, I’d like to have him at my side,” Graves said.

Brooks said he has had many memorable experiences that helped shape his life. One of those occurred prior to his senior year in high school as the president of the Youth Branch of Florence NAACP. He was afforded the opportunity to attend the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, in Washington, D.C., where he heard Dr. Martin Luther King deliver his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. He said that was one of the most memorable events in his life with a lasting impact.

Another, Brooks said, was the opportunity to attend The Principal’s Institute on School Improvement at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.