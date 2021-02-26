Allie Brooks recognized for lifetime of exemplary service

FLORENCE, S.C.– Allie Eugene Brooks Jr. is a man his friends say they would want by their side if they had go into battle, someone strong, by-the-books, yet compassionate, honest and fair.
“He focuses not on Allie Brooks but on other people being treated fairly and right,” said the Rev. Merritt Graves, a longtime friend and pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church in Florence. “I don’t know of a better community servant."
As a retired educator, civic leader, family man, mentor and champion for equitable education for all, Brooks has spent his adult life putting the children of Florence County first and guiding and molding them into future leaders.
Brooks said he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of his wife, community and Wilson High School — his team of educators, students and parents. He served as the principal at Wilson from 1974 to June 2005 and later became the Florence Schools District One superintendent, a position he held from June 2010 to June 2014.
“They all helped me achieve whatever has come my way,” he said.
Marion Medallion Award
Brooks has been chosen as a recipient of a 2021 Marion Medallion.
The award was revealed to Brooks on Feb. 9 by Francis Marion University President Fred Carter and Don Kausler Jr., regional editor of the Morning News, who said Brooks has made a lasting impact on the Florence community through his service as an educator in the Florence County schools and civic leader.
“It is a very humbling experience and a surprise,” Brooks said.
Brooks said the award serves as a reminder that “people thought enough of me to think me worthy.” Brooks said he is grateful to Francis Marion University and the Morning News for sponsoring the award.
“He doesn’t like surprises, but I did not know about this ahead of time,” said his wife, Barbara, who was by his side for the announcement.
“His love for people, especially children, is what makes him worthy,” she said afterward. “He has such a huge heart. He doesn’t think about himself and will deny himself for others.”
Barbara Brooks said her husband has devoted his life to educating children, not taking time to even develop a hobby.
“This was his life,” she said. “He cared as much about his students as he did his own.”
She said he has a true servant’s heart.
Dynamic leader
Graves, a leader in the community himself, said he has known Allie Brooks for more than 20 years and described Brooks as a dynamic, one-of-kind person who is very firm but fair, very Christian and the ultimate educator.
“He attends my church on a regular basis,” Graves said. "He is certainly worthy of this award."
Brooks set an example and high standards for many educators who have followed in his footsteps.
“I met him in 1974. We both started at Wilson High School that same year,” said retired educator Wayne Bell.
Bell was a new teacher, Brooks the new principal.
Bell said Brooks encouraged him to pursue a career in education beyond the classroom. He eventually became a principal. They both retired in 2005 at Wilson High School, just as they had started, except at this time Bell had come back to Wilson as Brooks’ assistant principal.
“He is my friend,” Bell said. “He was my boss, and he taught me to be fair and honest in my dealings with students and parents.”
Bell said Brooks was a “student-oriented principal.” He said students came to Brooks to “solve problems before they could become problems.”
“He was a strong disciplinarian, by-the-books Brooks,” Bell said.
Bell said he treated everyone fairly, “the same regardless of color.”
“Mr. Brooks did not see color,” Bell said. “He encouraged all students and teachers.”
Brooks said it was important to him to develop a relationship with parents so that they trusted in his leadership enough to send their children “across the tracks” to Wilson. He helped bridge the divide between the communities and made Wilson a school for all children.
Pillar of the community
“He has been a pillar in the community for many, many years,” said Eric Robinson, the current principal of Wilson High School. “He is a giant in the community, an exemplary role model who gives back to the community without asking and without question. I have known him all of my life. He has been a great role model for me.”
Robinson said when you think of Wilson High School, you immediately think of Allie Brooks.
“He personifies Wilson High School,” Robinson said.
Even after retiring, Brooks continued to find ways to help children as a mentor and tutor. Since 2012, he has mentored students in Florence One Schools. He and his wife mentor in eight schools at the elementary and middle school level.
“We do it four days a week,” she said.
“Every child needs a mentor,” he said. “That transcends all socio-economic lines.”
Brooks has worked to build better relationships with people in the community as well.
“My wife and I have worked with different groups to help cultivate better relationships between African Americans and non-African Americans,” Brooks said. “We have seen some improvements and progress made, but we see how much further we have to go.”
The couple has worked to provide shelter for the homeless. They worked with a group called Family Promise. The group included 12 host churches, which housed homeless families for a week at the time, and several support churches.
Rev. Graves said Brooks does not serve on a project or committee in name only. He does the time. Graves said they have worked together on numerous committees and projects together over the years.
“If I had to go into battle, I’d like to have him at my side,” Graves said.
Brooks said he has had many memorable experiences that helped shape his life. One of those occurred prior to his senior year in high school as the president of the Youth Branch of Florence NAACP. He was afforded the opportunity to attend the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, in Washington, D.C., where he heard Dr. Martin Luther King deliver his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. He said that was one of the most memorable events in his life with a lasting impact.
Another, Brooks said, was the opportunity to attend The Principal’s Institute on School Improvement at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Brooks and his wife also had the opportunity to partner with a group in Florence to bring Dr. Tony Evans to Florence for two prayer breakfasts held at the Florence Center, and another mass assembly of church congregations at the center for his message on his book, “Oneness Embrace.”
Brooks’ oldest sister, Virginia Robinson, recalled her brother growing up as a studious student.
“He was very serious about his scholastic work,” Robinson said. “… But he liked to tell jokes. Oh, my, he would tell jokes like his father.
“He is a people person. Even though I am the oldest and like a mama of the group, he now wants to take care of me.”
Virginia Robinson said she thinks her brother is very deserving of this award, especially for his work at Wilson.
“He loved those children,” she said. “He wanted to be fair with everyone. He was a good administrator and went on to be superintendent for a while.”
A great husband and father
Brooks’ youngest daughter, Thelma Susanna Eaddy Brooks, said it means so much to her that her father is recognized for the “tremendous asset he is to the world.”
“My father has accomplished many great things in this world,” she said. “He is a husband, father, grandfather, godfather, uncle, cousin, friend, classmate, mentor, civic leader, and the list goes on and on. However, to me he is my daddy and a role model and father figure that has always instilled the value of education, to be humble in honor, gracious in defeat, and to never settle or give up on your dreams. I'm sure that many of these traits are reasons he was selected to receive the Marion Medallion Award. … I'm so proud of him and pray that I continue to embody the same values that has made him successful. ...”
The Brookses have three children — Allie E. Brooks III, Dr. DeAnna Fredrica Brooks-Davis and Thelma, plus a daughter-in-law, Janell Hargrove Brooks. They have three grandchildren, Hailey Elizabeth Brooks, Allison Elise Brooks and Allie E. Brooks IV, and one godchild, Felicia Glenn Alexander.
He attended Florence Public Schools and graduated from Wilson High School in 1964 and South Carolina State University in 1968 with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics education. He received his master's of education in education administration in 1974 from the University of South Carolina. He earned his education specialist degree at the University of South Carolina in 2014 and received an honorary doctorate from Francis Marion University in December 2005.
Brooks began his teaching career in 1970-71 as a mathematics teacher at Moore Middle School in Florence. He was also an assistant principal of West Florence High School from 1971 to 1974 before becoming principal at Wilson High School. In 2006-2007, he was a college professor for practicum students at Cambridge College Augusta, Georgia Center. He served as the superintendent of Florence Schools District One from June 2010 to June 2014.
He served a little more than two years as an officer in the U.S. Army with tours of duty in Korea and Oklahoma.
Brooks is a member of Savannah Grove Baptist Church.