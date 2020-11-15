Allie Brooks to be featured in 2021 African American history calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Florence One Schools Superintendent Allie Brooks Jr. will be among the people honored in the 2021 South Carolina African American History Calendar.

The South Carolina Department of Education and statewide partners unveiled the calendar and the list of 12 honorees last week.

Four of the 12 honorees have a connection to the Pee Dee: Brooks, Sherman James, Fifth Judicial Circuit Judge L. Casey Manning Sr. and state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit includes Richland and Kershaw counties.

Brooks will be featured in the month of January.

He said that someone felt he was worthy to be nominated was a very humbling experience.

"To God Be The Glory," Brooks said via email. "I can think of many other men and women that I know that have made significant accomplishments that have had a major impact upon the lives and circumstances of others. I look at this honor as an opportunity to represent those individuals as well as the many who have had a positive influence upon my life from my birth to the present. It is to each of them that I accept this honor."