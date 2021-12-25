Alligator Road construction expected to be done by summer 2024

What is a capital project sales tax?

The capital project sales tax is informally known as a penny sales tax. It is commonly referred to as the penny sales tax because it allows counties to collect a 1% sales tax after a referendum. One percent of $1 is a penny.

Florence County has had three penny sales taxes in its history.

Capital Project Sales Tax I

The first capital project sales tax is also known as the Florence County Forward Project. It went into effect from May 1, 2007, through April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006.

Six projects are included in the sales tax: the widening of Pine Needles from South Ebenezer Road to Southborough Road; widening of U.S. 378 from U.S. 52 near Lake City to S.C. 41 near Kingsburg; the construction of a truck route in Timmonsville and widening of U.S. 76 from South Brockington Street to Interstate 95; the widening of TV Road from Wilson Road to its Interstate 95 interchange; the aforementioned widening of S.C. 51 from Claussen Road to U.S. 378; and the extension of the U.S. 301 bypass to Alligator Road.

The Pine Needles, U.S. 378 and TV Road projects have been completed.