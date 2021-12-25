Alligator Road construction expected to be done by summer 2024

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Alligator Road widening project is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. provided an update on the project to the County Council at its December meeting.
The project is divided into two phases. The first phase involves widening the road from its interchange with South Irby Street (U.S. 52/301) to a subdivision located just on the left past the intersection. The second phase involves the construction of a five-lane road from the subdivision to Knollwood Road and a three-lane section from there to West Palmetto Street.
The first phase has been substantially completed, according to information provided to the council. Construction of this phase was awarded to C.R. Jackson for a low bid of $11.3 million.
The second phase should be completed by summer 2024. Utility relocations are underway, bridge construction is ongoing and base work continues between Twin Church Road and West Palmetto Street.
Construction of the phase was awarded to C.R. Jackson for a low bid of $47.2 million. Overall, the project is expected to cost $95.4 million.
The Alligator Road project is part of Florence County's first Capital Project or penny sales project.
What is a capital project sales tax?
The capital project sales tax is informally known as a penny sales tax. It is commonly referred to as the penny sales tax because it allows counties to collect a 1% sales tax after a referendum. One percent of $1 is a penny.
Florence County has had three penny sales taxes in its history.
Capital Project Sales Tax I
The first capital project sales tax is also known as the Florence County Forward Project. It went into effect from May 1, 2007, through April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006.
Six projects are included in the sales tax: the widening of Pine Needles from South Ebenezer Road to Southborough Road; widening of U.S. 378 from U.S. 52 near Lake City to S.C. 41 near Kingsburg; the construction of a truck route in Timmonsville and widening of U.S. 76 from South Brockington Street to Interstate 95; the widening of TV Road from Wilson Road to its Interstate 95 interchange; the aforementioned widening of S.C. 51 from Claussen Road to U.S. 378; and the extension of the U.S. 301 bypass to Alligator Road.
The Pine Needles, U.S. 378 and TV Road projects have been completed.
The widening of Pine Needles Road from two lanes to five lanes with curb and gutter was subdivided into two construction phases, both of which are complete. Original S.C. Department of Transportation estimates were that the project would cost $17.677 million, but the final cost was $16.165 million.
The widening of U.S. 378 from two lanes to a five-lane road with a middle shoulder was broken into five sections, all of which are complete. The Department of Transportation had estimated the cost at $138.752 million, but the total project cost was $95.864 million.
Construction on the widening of TV Road from two lanes to five lanes with curb and gutter is complete. Total costs originally were estimated at $34.519 million, but the project cost is listed as $32.971 million.
Additionally, the widening of U.S. 76 in Timmonsville has been completed. The original estimate for the project was $31.642 million. The current project cost is $29.362 million.
Construction is substantially complete on the Timmonsville truck route, according to information provided to the council at its meeting this month. The contract was awarded to Cherokee Inc. for $2.127 million.
Construction is also substantially complete on the Pamplico Highway project and it is open to traffic. The original estimate called for the project to cost $151.5 million but it has only cost $127.3 million to date.
Capital Project Sales Tax II
The second penny tax sales tax went to effect immediately after the expiration of the first tax on May 1, 2014, and it expired on April 30.
To date, the county has received $124.8 million in bond proceeds, a little less than $1 million from West Florence fire bonds, $13.2 million from the county's debt service fund, $4.2 million in interest and roughly $700,000 from other sources.
The county has spent $142.7 million and has another $1.4 million in outstanding purchase orders as of Oct. 31. It also transferred $604,500 to the county general fund.
The tax was approved to pay for several hundred projects including 574 road projects. Almost all of these projects have been completed.
Information provided to the council this month indicates that there are two resurfacing projects underway in District 1 (Jason Springs), the Dargan Street sidewalk project in District 3 (Al Bradley), two dirt to pave projects in District 6 (Toney Moore), the last road in District 7 (the Rev. Waymon Mumford) was completed in mid-December, and several resurfacing projects have recently been completed in Districts 8 (Buddy Brand) and 9 (Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.).
Capital Project Sales Tax III
The third penny sales tax was approved by voters in November 2020 and went into effect on May 1. It will remain in effect for seven years.
Thus far, the county has received $120 million in bond proceeds and $72,111.83 in interest and has spent $11.9 million.