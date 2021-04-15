Almost 25% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly one-fourth of South Carolinians are completely vaccinated from COVID-19, according to state health officials.

To date, 2,467,232 total doses of vaccines have been received by South Carolina residents, 1,562,895 residents have received at least one vaccine and 995,974 residents (24.5%) are completely vaccinated.

On Thursday, 589 confirmed cases and 512 probable cases were reported in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In the Pee Dee, 31 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases were reported Thursday. Florence County led with 12 confirmed cases and eight probable cases. Dillon County was next (7/2), followed by Williamsburg County (5/0), Darlington County (3/8), Marlboro County (2/2) and Marion County (2/0).

Only two confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported in the state. None was reported in the Pee Dee.

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 473,442 confirmed cases and 92,576 probable cases, plus 8,194 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.

Of the 12,432 tests that were conducted Tuesday, 6.3% were positive. As of Tuesday, 7,079,312 tests have been conducted in the state.