Almost 25% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly one-fourth of South Carolinians are completely vaccinated from COVID-19, according to state health officials.
To date, 2,467,232 total doses of vaccines have been received by South Carolina residents, 1,562,895 residents have received at least one vaccine and 995,974 residents (24.5%) are completely vaccinated.
On Thursday, 589 confirmed cases and 512 probable cases were reported in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In the Pee Dee, 31 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases were reported Thursday. Florence County led with 12 confirmed cases and eight probable cases. Dillon County was next (7/2), followed by Williamsburg County (5/0), Darlington County (3/8), Marlboro County (2/2) and Marion County (2/0).
Only two confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported in the state. None was reported in the Pee Dee.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 473,442 confirmed cases and 92,576 probable cases, plus 8,194 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.
Of the 12,432 tests that were conducted Tuesday, 6.3% were positive. As of Tuesday, 7,079,312 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,382 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,984 are occupied (78.93%). Of those, 567 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.31%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.