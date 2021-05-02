Almost one-third of SC residents fully vaccinated from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day when South Carolina closed in on one-third of its residents being fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, only 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one confirmed death were reported in the Pee Dee.
Statewide, 456 new confirmed cases, 276 probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths were reported Sunday, according to the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County led with seven new confirmed cases and two probable cases. Marlboro (4/7), Williamsburg (4/2) and Darlington (4/1) counties were next, followed by Marion (1/4) and Dillon (1/0) counties.
The only death in the Pee Dee was an elderly person in Marion County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 482,907 confirmed cases, 97,366 probable cases, 8,379 confirmed deaths and 1,146 probable deaths.
To date, 7,457,939 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 16,471 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 3.8%.
As of Saturday, 2,944,548 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,728,962 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (42.1%) and 1,313,166 are fully vaccinated (32%).
Of the 11,310 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,483 are occupied (75%). Of those, 423 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (4.99%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.