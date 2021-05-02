Almost one-third of SC residents fully vaccinated from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day when South Carolina closed in on one-third of its residents being fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, only 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one confirmed death were reported in the Pee Dee.

Statewide, 456 new confirmed cases, 276 probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths were reported Sunday, according to the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County led with seven new confirmed cases and two probable cases. Marlboro (4/7), Williamsburg (4/2) and Darlington (4/1) counties were next, followed by Marion (1/4) and Dillon (1/0) counties.

The only death in the Pee Dee was an elderly person in Marion County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 482,907 confirmed cases, 97,366 probable cases, 8,379 confirmed deaths and 1,146 probable deaths.

To date, 7,457,939 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 16,471 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 3.8%.

As of Saturday, 2,944,548 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,728,962 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (42.1%) and 1,313,166 are fully vaccinated (32%).