Alzheimer's town hall

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Michelle Hoffman took care of her mother until she died. Now Hoffman is on a mission to spread information about Alzheimer's.

Michelle Hoffman, an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, spoke Tuesday night at a meeting held to educate the public about Alzheimer's, the services that are available and ways to offset the progression of the disease. The meeting was hosted by First Presbyterian Church.

“I don’t want someone to go through Alzheimer's or dementia,” Hoffman said. “But if they do, I don’t want them to go through what I went through. I had to find out and research everything on my own.

"I want us to further our knowledge to help others. It has been seven years since my mother’s original diagnosis and the Alzheimer's community has made strides, but we are not there yet.”

Alzheimer’s Advocacy goes to the Statehouse and Washington, D.C., annually to speak to senators and congressmen. It advocates for new bills, legislation, research, and funding for Alzheimer's and dementia programs.

Hoffman recounted how difficult it was to care for her mother when dealing with Alzheimer's.

“Being a parent to your parents is hard," she said. "You have to handle their finances, handle their health care, make sure they eat. It took a huge toll on me emotionally and physically. Mentally, I was not there. I lost it.”

J. Sam Wiley Jr., vice president of programs for the South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, said hearing people’s frustration about not having adequate resources fuels him to work harder.

“It breaks my heart to see the frustration that people have, '' said Wiley. “I know that their lives have been turned upside down. Immediately, my heart breaks for them. It also makes me want to continue to get up every day and make sure I do my job to reduce the anger and frustration. When we reduce the frustration, that means our job at the association is being done.”

Wiley said it is important for the association to come to the communities it serves to understand the need.

“It is firstly important to learn about what the need is in Hartsville," he said. "Every community has a different need. Our organization provides information about the services available for families and individuals, but we are also learning how the association can better support the people we serve.”

Brandi Wheeler is a resident of Hartsville and was relieved about the meeting.

“When you are a caregiver, a lot of times you feel alone. I saw many people I know, '' Wheeler said. “I did not know we were going through the same thing. When you are a caregiver, it isn’t something that you talk about all the time."

“This forum has allowed me to make several contacts and I have received information that I needed. I feel like a weight has been lifted. I can’t wait to dig into the information I have learned. I want to make sure that my mother is in the best care possible.”

Scottie Hill, a member of First Presbyterian Church, said the forum was a perfect opportunity for the church to minister to the community and offer a safe space for people to learn about Alzheimer's and be supported.

Hill said his father had dementia and died at age 60. He said his mother, now 67, has a different form of dementia and is in an advanced stage.

“We have other family connections to the disease," Hill said. "It is something that has deeply affected our lives. My father was diagnosed 20 years ago. We have been on this journey for 20 years. It can be exhausting and lonely. It is helpful to have people around you to get you through.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.