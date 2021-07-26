 Skip to main content
Amazing Grace Park opens Saturday in Marion
MARION, S.C. – Amazing Grace Park will celebrate the grand opening with a community festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Marion.

The park is a memorial to the late S.C. Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who was one of nine people killed by a gunman on June 17, 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

The grand opening will feature food trucks, face painters, balloon animals, inflatables, live entertainment, arts and crafts.

The memorial is a three-acre park and recreation area adjacent to the Marion County Museum. The $3 million dollar project will feature accessible seating areas, facilities, native flowers and foliage along with a walking trail and venue for gatherings. Visitors can also tour the Marion County Museum featuring a memorial exhibit honoring Pinckney.

Stephanie Rizzo was introduced as the Amazing Grace Park Director on July 13 during a Marion County Council meeting. The former executive director for Historic Marion Revitalization Association for more than three years and now takes the lead for the new park and memorial for Pinckney.

“My entire time in Marion I have been serving the city of Marion,” Rizzo said. “I saw this opportunity as a way to serve Marion in a different capacity.”

Rizzo said she is excited to serve the county as a whole.

“Looking at what we want for the park one of our main things is to hold events that will bring the community together,” she said.

Rizzo will oversee day-to-day park activities, rental opportunities, park partnerships, events and general management responsibilities. Her responsibilities include promoting and executing ongoing park activities, managing park rentals, coordinating partner initiatives and affiliate programs and leading efforts to collaborate with local communities and state leaders.

“Really building those bridges so everybody feels welcome,” she said.

Rizzo said she is thankful for the opportunity.

Marion County Councilman John Q. Atkinson thanked Rizzo for what he called visible changes in downtown Marion.

S.C. Sen. Kent Williams spearheaded the project.

“We want to use this park to bring communities together and have a central location where people can congregate and enjoy the park,” he said. “We want it to be open and inviting for everyone to feel welcome.”

Rizzo said the park will provide an uplifting experience for everyone, including educational field trips.

“I am truly humbled and honored to take on the lead role of park manager for the Amazing Grace Park, the Clementa Pinckney Memorial,” Rizzo said. “I knew from the moment I learned of park plans years ago that this would be something special for both Marion County and the Pinckney family. We are looking forward, not only to next month or next year, but to building something grand, that will keep visitors coming back for years to come.”

Williams said it’s fortunate to have found someone with Rizzo’s background and proven expertise.

“I feel confident that she will be a valuable asset as we all work together, united by the Park’s important message,” he said.

Another victim has strong ties to the Marion County area in Rev. Daniel Simmons, who graduated from Palmetto High School in Mullins.

