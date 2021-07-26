Amazing Grace Park opens Saturday in Marion

“Looking at what we want for the park one of our main things is to hold events that will bring the community together,” she said.

Rizzo will oversee day-to-day park activities, rental opportunities, park partnerships, events and general management responsibilities. Her responsibilities include promoting and executing ongoing park activities, managing park rentals, coordinating partner initiatives and affiliate programs and leading efforts to collaborate with local communities and state leaders.

“Really building those bridges so everybody feels welcome,” she said.

Rizzo said she is thankful for the opportunity.

Marion County Councilman John Q. Atkinson thanked Rizzo for what he called visible changes in downtown Marion.

S.C. Sen. Kent Williams spearheaded the project.

“We want to use this park to bring communities together and have a central location where people can congregate and enjoy the park,” he said. “We want it to be open and inviting for everyone to feel welcome.”

Rizzo said the park will provide an uplifting experience for everyone, including educational field trips.