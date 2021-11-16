Amendment moves all of Lake City into the same South Carolina House of Representatives district

LAKE CITY, S.C. – All of Lake City could be included in the same South Carolina House of Representatives district.

The South Carolina House Judiciary Committee voted to approve the House's redistricting plan Tuesday afternoon after the plan was amended several times. One of the amendments, made by Rep. Cezar McKnight, moved the eastern part of Lake City from House District 57 into House District 101.

The draft plan as adopted by the House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee previously called for Lake City to be split into two districts with most of the city moving into District 101, represented by McKnight, and the eastern part of the city moving into District 57, represented by Democrat Lucas Atkinson.

Lake City and all of southern Florence County are currently included in House District 61. That district was moved to the beach, necessitating Lake City to move into another district.

With Lake City moving into District 101, District 57 would add more of Williamsburg County to compensate for the loss of population.