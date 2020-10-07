American Airlines postpones resuming Florence flights until December

Miller was optimistic in saying maybe the airline could come back in mid-month.

“This is a positive event no matter when it (American Airlines) comes back,” Miller said.

He said American is coming back. He said it’s just that politics got in the way.

Pre-COVID, Anderson and Miller said American Airlines and Florence Regional Airport were happy with service. Miller said the word “profitability” was used in a conversation with American Airlines.

Anderson said the airport will do everything it can to maintain its employees.

“We have stuff for them to do,” she said.

She said American Airlines had to furlough its employees at the airport. It has only one employee for the duration, she said.

“We’re constantly evaluating our network to match supply and demand, and we have been making regular schedule adjustments throughout the pandemic," Montross said. “We hoped we would have more clarity, and sooner, about whether a PSP extension would come to fruition, so we held off on making decisions about these markets until now. If the PSP is extended, we will resume service to these markets in accordance with the air service requirements associated with the program.”

Other cities that American dropped from the October schedule are Sioux City, Iowa; New Haven, Connecticut; Springfield, Illinois; Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Joplin, Missouri; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.