American Airlines returns to Florence Regional Airport

Miller said that commercial air service is critical when they talk about businesses growth and development in the region.

“So, clearly the return of American Airlines is welcomed by our business and industry leaders,” he said. “It is also welcomed by the many leisure travelers that have become used to the convenience of the Florence Airport.”

“One thing to remember, the air service interruption for Florence was about projected passenger load factors and the same issue caused disruption in flight options at most every US airport, including surrounding airports in Myrtle Beach, Fayetteville, Raleigh, Charleston and Columbia,” Miller said. “We were confident that American would be back in Florence after some stimulus support and a more favorable outlook in the fight with the COVID-19.”

“We are incredibly pleased that Congress extended the CARES Act Payroll Support Program, which enables us to resume our flights to Florence,” said an American Airlines spokesperson. “We are grateful to Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, as well as Rep. Tom Rice, for fighting for our team members’ jobs and the air service we provide. We look forward to resuming our FLO service and doing our part to help our country recover from the pandemic.”