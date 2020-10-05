 Skip to main content
American Airlines to resume flights to Florence Regional Airport in November
American Airlines to resume flights to Florence Regional Airport in November

airport 3.jpg

An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport on July 27.

 Wilfredo Lee

FLORENCE, S.C. − American Airlines now plans to return flight schedules to and from the Florence Regional Airport beginning Nov. 4.

Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, said Monday morning that executives at the Florence Regional Airport were given the news Sunday night as the new flight schedule was announced.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic pressures from low bookings, the airline announced on Aug. 20 that it would implement a temporary halt to services into and out of Florence, and 15 other U.S. markets, effective the Oct. 7,” Miller said.

Miller said they were told at that time the flights would be suspended for 30 days. He said from the way they handled their employees and the announcement, he was 75% to 80% sure the airlines would return.

Miller said there were a lot of “naysayers” who thought American Airlines would never return.

“We knew there was a good likelihood they would be back,” Miller said. “Hopefully they will be back to pre-COVID flights by next year.

“However, flights will now return at Florence Regional beginning with bookings for Nov. 5 with two daily flights to and from Charlotte,” Miller said. “As American Airlines passenger demand increases, so will the number of flights.”

Miller said there will be a late evening Nov. 4 flight into Florence to position equipment for the first early morning department on Nov. 5.

Miller said having an airline with flights in and out of Florence is critical for not only the economy of Florence County but for the entire Pee Dee. He said businesses, especially large industries looking to locate in this area, are looking for access to interstates and airports.

