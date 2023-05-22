FLORENCE, S.C. — American Legion Post One celebrated Armed Forces Day this year with a formal dinner and ball with the dinner catered by Woodstone Barbecue and music provided by the Blue Knight Band. Guest speaker was be Capt. Matthew Moser, executive and administrative officer for the 51st Military Police Battalion.

“This event is a special way for us to honor our men and women that have served or that are serving in our armed forces. It is full of ceremony and tradition. It helps enhance morale and esprit de corps,” said Johnny Guest of Post One. “This is an opportunity for us to meet socially, to create bonds of friendship, and an atmosphere of fellowship and friendship.”