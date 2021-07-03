American Legion Post 1 to mark Independence Day with food, music, fun

FLORENCE, S.C. — Members of American Legion Fred H. Sexton Post 1 gathered at the post Saturday for a morning of cleanup and preparation for Sunday's Independence Day gathering.

Sunday's event will start at 1 p.m. and feature food, friends, music and fun.

"We will have live music performed by a veteran, Bobby D, and a member of the Holyen family will play on piano for us. The Hoylen family donated a family piano to Post 1, a holly tree, and a marker stone commemorating Bill Holyen a B-17 navigator in WWII and a B-29 navigator in the Korean War," said Post Commander Johnny Guest.

"We will have plenty of good food, hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled corn on the cob, barbecue chicken, watermelon, many wonderful covered dishes and spectacular desserts," Guest said.

The post is at 3631 E. Palmetto St. in Florence.

The event is open to the public.