FLORENCE, S.C. — The Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post One held its awards night on Tuesday to honor law enforcement and members of the community that have made an impact on the post.

The awards night was the first in three years, according to Post Commander Johnny Guest. The post has been struggling over the last few years due to the deaths of prominent members and the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now starting to get back on its feet, he said.

“We’ve lost a lot of continuity. We’re rebuilding that continuity,” Guest said.

To start off the night, Guest presented the post’s law enforcement awards. Three officers received the Law Enforcement Award for Bravery: Florence County Sheriff's Office Officer John Scott Poston, Florence City Police Senior Police Officer Alex Osterman and Florence City Police Patrolman Alex Morton.

Poston responded to a house fire in December 2022 and risked his life to save the family’s three dogs, which were stuck in the burning house, according to Guest. Two of the dogs were in kennels, which Poston carried the dogs in.

Guest said Osterman and Morton responded to a shooting in August 2022 where they saved the life of a woman who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot.

The shooter fled into a nearby apartment, but the two did not know which, but they put themselves in harm's way to save the woman.

Osterman accepted the award on behalf of himself and Morton, who was unable to attend the meeting.

Osterman also received the post’s Law Enforcement Officer Award and received from his own department the Florence Police Department Officer of the Year for 2022.

Florence County Sheriff's Office Officer Brandon Braxton also received the post’s Law Enforcement Officer Award for his work in drug interdiction. According to Guest, he is considered one the nation’s best and “excels at putting bad guys in jail and protecting the public.”

The post did not include Highway Patrol officers in the awards, which was an oversight they will correct next year, Guest said.

John Struhar was awarded the 2023 Legionnaire of the Year award, but was unable to attend the meeting. At 76 years-old, Struhar is extremely dependable and “epitomizes the spirit of the quiet professional,” according to Guest.

Mickey Walker received the 2022 Legionnaire of the Year award. Guest said he volunteered for many things when the post was struggling, including being chaplain, cutting the grass, fixing things around the post, cleaning floors and being the rental manager, all without pay.

A number of community members and organizations received awards for outstanding service.

Jade Berkley, from the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, received an award for organizing the Post One Veteran and Spouse Support Workshop in September. The workshop brought 16 federal and state agencies that serve veterans to the post so that veterans in and out of the legion could get the help they needed, according to Guest

Berkley was not able to attend the event.

James Thomas at the Florence Veterans Affairs Clinic received his award for his willingness to help connect veterans to the services they need, Guest said.

Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice received an award for sponsoring a free breakfast for veterans at 8 a.m. every first Tuesday of the month. Employees Winona Hyman, Carter Owens, Jerry Fennell and Adaire Calcutt also received certificates of appreciation.

An award was given to Woodstone BBQ for supporting the post by giving deals on catering services, according to Guest.

The American Legion Department of South Carolina First Vice Commander, Bruce Donegan, received an award for his help in revitalizing the post over the last three years, Guest said.

The Morning News also received an award for covering post events.

Others received certificates of appreciation, including:

Wilma McNeil, for helping to upgrade the post

Post One Auxiliary, for supporting post events, decorating and cooking for meetings

Gene Morehead, for registering 33 delegates for Boys State, an American Legion program

Mike Richey, George Rigby and Robert Pridgeon, for service to the post’s baseball team

John Struhar, Bill Cain, Jerry Vargas, Luis Hernandez, Lester Graham and Ron Scott, for helping to clean up the post after events and decorating with the auxiliary

Each of the Post One Auxiliary members also received awards from the president, Cindy Guest. Those members are:

Alice Gunter

Barbara Harness Collins

Midge Hernandez

Annie LePorte

Sharon McCutchen

Keona Palmer

Evelyn Roman

Teresa Scott

Digna Vargas