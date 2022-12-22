American Sign Language Studio joins chamber

FLORENCE — Jazzmyne Pipkins says her business, American Sign Language Studio, was born from her personal struggle.

The studio, thought to be the first of its kind, has joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, and a ribbon cutting was held Thursday.

Pipkins grew up hard of hearing and had to learn how to navigate the world with the disability. She grew up a fighter and learned early how to persevere with difficulties while performing at the same level and oftentimes at higher levels than her peers.

Pipkins said her dream has always been to be a business owner.

“I knew nothing would stop me from reaching my dream,” Pipkins said. “I want to thank God for favor and foundation from whom all blessings are from. Next, I would like to thank my family who have been nothing but an indestructible support system through all of my trials and victories.”

Pipkins said she stands today as a proud and strong black businesswoman through all of her trials. She has persevered and attained her goal. Currently, Pipkins has a cochlear implant and uses hearing aids.

She has a bachelor of science in accounting from Gardner-Webb University, a master of business administration from North Greenville University, a tax and QuickBooks certification from Francis Marion University, and an ASL (American Sign Language) certificate.

Pipkins said her mother, Gladys Thomas, gave her the best advice in her life: to remember that the sky’s the limit and to not let anyone or anything hold you back.

Thomas said she was overjoyed for her daughter, and she said it has been a long time coming.

“For a long time, people didn’t acknowledge those who were hard of hearing or deaf,” Thomas said. “But I have always told Jazzmyne that she can be and do anything that she wants to do. I told her all she has to do is stay the course, stay focused, and don’t let anyone break you down and you will make it.”

Thomas said she is proud that her daughter listened and is paving a way for children with disabilities to have a safe space.

“I thank God for today,’ Thomas said. “Our family has always been a strong support system. We pray that she continues to soar and be successful in life.”

Pipkins concluded with a message.

“This is for anybody out there like me,” she said. “Woman, man, or child. Let us not view our shortcomings as disabilities but as unique abilities to soar. I am proof that you can do and be whatever your heart desires.”

American Sign language Studio is at 174 W. Evans St. in Florence.

Jay Lavrinc, drector of membership relations at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, said the addition of the sign language studio is significant to the city of Florence.

“I don’t think there is another opportunity here for people who are hard of hearing to have a space to gather and to learn. It is significant for Florence County as well. It’s the first studio that I know of that trains and teaches people who are hard of hearing in Florence.”

Jocie Patterson, a chamber ambassador with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, said Pipkins understands what it is like to grow up hard of hearing and can help younger people navigate through it.

“I think that it is awesome that we have this studio offered in Florence,” Patterson said. “I believe that it is extra awesome that the ribbon cutting is occurring during the holidays because typically that is when awareness for these types of disabilities heightens. We are honored to have this studio in Florence and Jazzmyne’s story is inspirational.”