FLORENCE, S.C. – American Specialty, a local distributor of high-density storage and inventory management systems, is donating a Modula ME25 storage system to Florence-Darlington Technical College and its Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT).

The principal owner of American Specialty, Marc Weaver, said this donation is meant to give FDTC students hands-on training with some of the newest technologies in manufacturing and warehousing spaces.

“This is a state-of-the-art facility, it is a real showplace, and I think it really will impress clients coming in to see state-of-the-art equipment in a state-of-the-facility,” he said. “Employees of SiMT will get great benefit from using this state-of-the-art equipment and their students will be exposed to the same equipment that they are going to see out in the workplace.”

The Modula ME25 lift system is a vertical-lift module that provides automated storage and retrieval of parts and materials. These systems are being used in manufacturing and warehousing spaces to help reduce the space needed to store materials, to increase productivity, and to help reduce the number of injuries related to lifting, bending, and extending.

“As we look at the Modula Lift, what it does is it keeps us relevant,” FDTC President Jermaine Ford said. “This means our students now have the ability to get hands-on experience with modern technology that’s going to help them, because that’s what they are going to see in the marketplace.”

As part of the donation agreement, FDTC will be able to use this Modula ME25 system in its programs to provide students with actual hands-on experience with these types of automated storage systems and American Specialty will be able to physically showcase the equipment to potential end users.

“Our employers, they want to know ‘How quickly can you get my employees trained? How quickly can you pipeline a well-trained workforce to my facility?’” Ford said. “Well, with the Modula lift we will be able to show them that we are providing our students with every opportunity to succeed when they leave Florence-Darlington Technical College.”

The retail value of the Modula ME25 system is around $135,000 and it is scheduled to be delivered and installed at SiMT in April.

American Specialty is a Florence-based company that has been in business for 32 years and its principal business is high-density storage systems and inventory-management systems serving manufacturing, distribution, e-commerce, and the defense industries.