Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade
Cooper

Amir Cooper stands with a Florence police officer during a parade held to mark his homecoming Saturday morning.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE

A group of Florence residents held a parade to mark the homecoming of Amir Cooper on Saturday morning. Cooper had an eye and a small portion of his face removed after doctors found mold and fungus were growing behind his eye. Cooper spent seven weeks in the hospital in Charleston and another two weeks at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The parade ran from 1007 Kershaw St. down Ballard Street to East Pine Street and along East Pine to an empty lot near its intersection with Charlotte Street. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

